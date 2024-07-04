RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court summons Yediyurappa on July 15 in POCSO case
July 04, 2024  21:57
Karnataka ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa/File image
Karnataka ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa/File image
A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued summons to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to appear before it on July 15 in connection with a POCSO Act case filed against him. 

The Criminal Investigation Department had filed a charge sheet against the BJP leader at Fast Track Court 1 for POCSO Act cases here on June 27. 

A day later, the Karnataka high court extended its interim order restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa after allowing the prosecution to file objections to the petition filed by him seeking quashing of the FIR against him, and then adjourned a further hearing by two weeks. 

The CID, probing charges against Yediyurappa of sexually assaulting a minor girl, has alleged in the charge sheet that he and three other accused paid money to the alleged victim and her mother to buy their silence. 

The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has been charged under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) of the Indian Penal Code. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys shares
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys shares

Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the gainers. In contrast, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen &...

RSS outfit moots changes in exam policy to prevent paper leaks
RSS outfit moots changes in exam policy to prevent paper leaks

Rao suggested changes should also be brought in the evaluation methods and pitched for introduction of an open-book examination system for competitive examinations designed to test the candidates' "competence, aptitude, attitude and...

SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade

The streets at Marine Drive, as well as the Wankhede Stadium, were packed with fans from as early as 3pm in anticipation of the arrival of their champions.

Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang
Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang

The U.S. Stars and Stripes fluttered feebly for Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon on Thursday as the fifth seed was ousted in the second round by China's Wang Xinyu

Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans in Mumbai
Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans in Mumbai

The victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team finally commenced after a delay of more than two hours in Mumbai on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances