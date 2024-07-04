RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cops allowed to take custody of Porsche teen's father in another cheating case
July 04, 2024  01:32
Porsche teen's father Vishal Agarwal/File image/ANI Photo
Porsche teen's father Vishal Agarwal/File image/ANI Photo
A court in Pune on Wednesday allowed Kondhwa police in the city to take custody of builder Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash, in a cheating case.  

The police last month filed a case of alleged cheating and criminal intimidation against Agarwal and his father after Mushtaq Momin, a real estate agent, accused the father-son duo and another person of failing to pay him a commission of Rs 1.32 crore. 

The commission was owed for helping them gain possession of a disputed plot of land in Kondhwa in 2019, the complaint said.   

"A sessions court allowed the Kondhwa police station to take custody of Vishal Agarwal in the cheating case," said public prosecutor Prem Kumar Agrawal.   

As Vishal Agarwal is currently in the custody of Hinjawadi police in neighbouring Pimpri Chichwad till July 5 in another case of cheating,  Kondhwa police can arrest him only after he is remanded in judicial custody, said a police officer. -- PTI
