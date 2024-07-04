RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong reacts to 'PM in space': Go to Manipur, first
July 04, 2024  12:12
Citing a media report that quoted Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be the candidate for India's first manned space mission, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the PM on Thursday stating that before he goes into space, the "non-biological" PM should go to Manipur.

Taking to 'X', Ramesh, on July 4, wrote, "Before He goes into space, the non-biological Pradhan Mantri should go to Manipur."

The media report has quoted ISRO Chief S Somnath as saying that PM Modi can be the candidate for India's first manned space mission, 'Gaganyan', which is slated to be launched in 2025.

"While he (PM Modi) certainly has many other, more critical responsibilities, developing a human spaceflight program is a capability we would like to cultivate and contribute to the Gaganyaan space program, particularly the astronaut training program for the International Space Station (ISS)," said S Somnath, as quoted by the media report.

As per the report, Somnath said, "All of us will be very, very proud if we have the ability to confidently send the head of state to space."

The Gaganyaan project is another major Indian mission that envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian waters. -- ANI
