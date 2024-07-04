CBI registers its first FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita





The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has replaced the British era Indian Penal Code.





The FIR registered on Wednesday evening booking Head Constables Ravindra Dhaka and Parveen Saini both posted in Narcotics Cell, Maurice Nagar, under BNA 61(2) related to alleged criminal conspiracy and provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.





It is alleged that the officers were demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from the complainant to help in the release of his brother lodged in Tihar Jail after the recovery of NRX drugs (which cannot be purchased over the counter without the prescription of a qualified doctor) from him.





The complainant told the CBI that medicines have been falsely shown in the possession of his brother Koshinder. -- PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered its first FIR under newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against two Delhi police officers for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe to help the release of a person lodged in Tihar Jail, officials on Thursday said.