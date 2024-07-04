RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cataract surgery goes wrong in Kolkata hospital, 25 patients report infection
July 04, 2024  01:16
File image
File image
At least 25 patients started experiencing complications following cataract surgeries at a West Bengal government-run hospital in Kolkata's Metiabruz, prompting the authorities to stop such operations temporarily, an official said on Wednesday.

The cataract surgeries were performed on them last Friday and Saturday, he said.

It is not yet clear how the infection occurred, he said, adding that all the instruments used in the surgeries are being tested to find out the cause of the infection.

"The reason behind the infection is yet not clear. We have stopped cataract surgery for the time being," the official of the hospital said.

"All 25 patients have been transferred to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. They are undergoing treatment there," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SC slams Manipur govt for failing to shift Kuki prisoner to hospital
SC slams Manipur govt for failing to shift Kuki prisoner to hospital

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan made some strong observations against the state while hearing a plea filed by Lunkhongam Haokip that he was suffering from piles and tuberculosis and was not taken to hospital by jail...

Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp
Heatwave grips Kashmir; Srinagar's hottest July in 25 yrs, beats Delhi temp

Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest temperature in the month of July in 25 years since 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud
Wimbledon PIX: Easy for Alcaraz; Fognini shocks Ruud

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback
In Pictures - Navarro ends Osaka's Wimbledon comeback

IMAGES from Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on Wednesday.

Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh
Army rebuts Rahul's claim, says Agniveer Ajay's family paid Rs 93.39 lakh

The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately, it said in the "clarification" that came after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared on X a video purportedly of Kumar's father, who stated he had not received any money.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances