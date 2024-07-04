Cataract surgery goes wrong in Kolkata hospital, 25 patients report infection





The cataract surgeries were performed on them last Friday and Saturday, he said.





It is not yet clear how the infection occurred, he said, adding that all the instruments used in the surgeries are being tested to find out the cause of the infection.





"The reason behind the infection is yet not clear. We have stopped cataract surgery for the time being," the official of the hospital said.





"All 25 patients have been transferred to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. They are undergoing treatment there," he said. -- PTI

At least 25 patients started experiencing complications following cataract surgeries at a West Bengal government-run hospital in Kolkata's Metiabruz, prompting the authorities to stop such operations temporarily, an official said on Wednesday.