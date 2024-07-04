RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BSE Sensex's record jump to 80K
July 04, 2024  20:52
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to close at fresh all-time high levels on Thursday, following buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade. 

The index pared most of the gains later due to volatility and profit-taking by investors at record levels. 

Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08 percent higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade
SEE: Rohit-Kohli hold aloft WC trophy at victory parade

The streets at Marine Drive, as well as the Wankhede Stadium, were packed with fans from as early as 3pm in anticipation of the arrival of their champions.

Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang
Wimbledon: American Pegula dumped out by Wang

The U.S. Stars and Stripes fluttered feebly for Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon on Thursday as the fifth seed was ousted in the second round by China's Wang Xinyu

Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans in Mumbai
Victory Parade! Team India celebrate with fans in Mumbai

The victory parade of the T20 World Cup winning Indian team finally commenced after a delay of more than two hours in Mumbai on Thursday.

Jemimah: India's improved fielding is a 'game-changer'
Jemimah: India's improved fielding is a 'game-changer'

Jemimah Rodrigues, the promising Indian batter, emphasized the team's dedication to enhancing their fielding prowess, highlighting its potential to sway matches

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third time; hails Champai
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM for third time; hails Champai

The court order is in the public domain for all to see, the JMM executive president said, adding that he would discharge his duties with commitment.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances