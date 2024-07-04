BSE Sensex's record jump to 80K





The 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade.





The index pared most of the gains later due to volatility and profit-taking by investors at record levels.





Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08 percent higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to close at fresh all-time high levels on Thursday, following buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities.