BSE Sensex's record jump to 80K

BSE Sensex's record jump to 80KJuly 04, 2024 20:52
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to close at fresh all-time high levels on Thursday, following buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade.
The index pared most of the gains later due to volatility and profit-taking by investors at record levels.
Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08 percent higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high. -- PTI