'Biden absolutely not considering stepping down'





Concerns are mounting about Biden's viability as a candidate following what has been described as a devastating performance in Atlanta, according to a New York Times (NYT) report. Jean-Pierre on Wednesday (local time) highlighted President Biden's recent engagements with supporters, acknowledging that while he has had challenging moments, his overall record and accomplishments should not be overshadowed.





"He had an opportunity to talk to supporters. He has done it a couple of times at this point and laid out what happened on that night, talked about how he understands, and it was not his best night. He understands that it is fair for people to ask that question," she told reporters at the White House.





Emphasising the president's achievements, Jean-Pierre added, "We cannot forget his record and what he's been able to do. We cannot forget how he has been able to deliver for the American people for almost four years. That matters, too. He has the most historical record of administration, the most in modern politics."





The Press Secretary's comments come amid ongoing scrutiny and debates about the president's performance and future plans. The NYT report also said that President Biden has confided in a close ally about his contemplation of continuing in the race, acknowledging the challenge of salvaging his candidacy following a disappointing presidential debate performance.





The president's focus now lies heavily on upcoming public appearances and interviews to sway public opinion, particularly an upcoming interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and planned campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.





"He knows if he has two more events like that, we're in a different place," the ally, who spoke on condition of anonymity, emphasised, referring to Biden's criticised debate performance.





Meanwhile, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that several prominent Democrat leaders have suggested that US President Biden is "brain-damaged" and it is only a matter of time before they remove him from running for the post again.





Former US President Barack Obama had after the debate hosted by CNN, between Biden and Trump, voiced his support for Biden, acknowledging that "bad debate nights happen".





These remarks come days after Donald Trump and Joe Biden engaged in a fiery debate broadcast live on CNN. The age disparity between the 81-year-old incumbent US president and his 78-year-old challenger was starkly apparent throughout the evening, with Biden notably hoarse and exhibiting limited vocal range, struggling at times to articulate clear differences from Trump.

In response to recent speculations, the White House has unequivocally denied any consideration of President Joe Biden stepping down, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stating "absolutely not" when asked about the possibility.