Bengaluru court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, other accused till July 18





All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended on Thursday.





According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.





His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.





Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar in Bengaluru, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him.





It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered. According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries. -- PTI

