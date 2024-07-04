RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


At 35.7 deg C, Srinagar sees hottest day in July in 25 years
July 04, 2024  23:44
File image
File image
Heatwave conditions persisted in Kashmir on Thursday with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in July in 25 years, officials said. 

The city had recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius in July 1999. Srinagar was hotter than Delhi (31.7 degrees Celsius), Kolkata (31 degrees Celsius), Mumbai (32 degrees Celsius) and Bengaluru (28 degrees Celsius). 

Other parts of the Valley also witnessed scorching temperatures with Qazigund recording a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 35.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said. 

The Valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and scorching heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortage in many areas. 

The health department has issued advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions. 

The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools in the Valley from July 8.
