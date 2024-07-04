RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede
July 04, 2024  16:32
image
The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that they have arrested six 'sevadars', including two women, in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people. 

 The only accused named in the FIR is at large while preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba will be questioned if required during investigation, a senior officer said. 

 "All six persons who have been arrested worked as sevadars (volunteers) at the 'satsang'," Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

 "A reward of Rs 1 lakh will be announced soon and non-bailable warrant (NBW) will also be issued against key accused Devprakash Madhukar," Mathura said. 

 The preacher Surajpal was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rau police station on Tuesday after the stampede at Phulrai village that left 121 people dead in its wake.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys shares
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys shares

Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the gainers. In contrast, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen &...

Sea Of Fans Arrive For Victory Parade
Sea Of Fans Arrive For Victory Parade

Some fans were heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at south Mumbai's Marine Lines station as they alighted from the trains, with a replica of the T20 World Cup trophy.

Dhonis Celebrate Wedding Anniversary
Dhonis Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

'Starting our 15th year!'

Amid standoff with Guv, Bengal Speaker convenes special session
Amid standoff with Guv, Bengal Speaker convenes special session

Amid the ongoing impasse over the swearing-in of two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs, Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday summoned a special session of the West Bengal Assembly and asserted that the functioning of the House is not...

The Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani Mameru Ceremony
The Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani Mameru Ceremony

Glitz, glamour and lots of joy marked the celebration.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances