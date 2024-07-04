6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede





The only accused named in the FIR is at large while preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba will be questioned if required during investigation, a senior officer said.





"All six persons who have been arrested worked as sevadars (volunteers) at the 'satsang'," Inspector General of Police (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur told reporters.





"A reward of Rs 1 lakh will be announced soon and non-bailable warrant (NBW) will also be issued against key accused Devprakash Madhukar," Mathura said.





The preacher Surajpal was not mentioned as accused in the FIR lodged at the local Sikandra Rau police station on Tuesday after the stampede at Phulrai village that left 121 people dead in its wake.

The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that they have arrested six 'sevadars', including two women, in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people.