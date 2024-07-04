24 detained over vandalisation of J-K religious place





Sharing the details, senior superintendent of police Reasi, Mohita Sharma said that a total of 43 suspects have been rounded up and apprehended for questioning.





Further investigations into the case are ongoing.





She also appealed to the people of Reasi to remain calm and maintain peace and communal harmony.





"The culprit involved in the incident will be brought in front of the public very soon. Reasi Police are committed to solving the case and tracing the culprits at the earliest," she added.





Earlier, Iftekhar, Reasi assistant superintendent of police said that anti-social elements who want to disturb the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood will be caught.





"Yesterday at 7.30 pm, in the Dharmadi area, an incident was reported in which an unknown person entered and tried to vandalise a temple. The police have registered a case and around three suspects have been rounded up. Many more people have been identified. Police teams are on the job. The anti-social elements who want to harm the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood will be caught soon," he said. --ANI

