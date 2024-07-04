RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
17 wild animals drown in Assam's flooded Kaziranga
July 04, 2024  10:45
16 lakh people have been affected by the floods
16 lakh people have been affected by the floods
Seventeen wild animals, including a rhino calf and hog deer, drowned in Kaziranga National Park, while 72 were rescued by the forest authorities, an official said. 

 According to the official, 32 wild animals are currently under treatment and 25 others were released. The flood situation in Assam's Kaziranga National Park is still grim, as 173 forest camps in the park are still reeling under the flood situation. 

 Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, said, "The park authorities and forest department have rescued 55 Hog Deer, two otters (infants), two Sambar, two Scops Owls, one rhino calf, one Indian Hare, one Jungle cat, etc." 

 Meanwhile, floods in Assam have so far claimed 46 lives. Eight people died on Wednesday in the state after drowning in flood waters. The overall flood situation in the state is still critical as over 16.25 lakh people of 29 districts have been affected by the second wave of flood.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kohli Celebrates With His Family
Kohli Celebrates With His Family

'So proud bhai'.

SKY's Bhangra Moves!
SKY's Bhangra Moves!

Surya Kumar Yadav showcasing the celebratory spirit with some lively dhol dancing upon arrival.

Want To Know Priyanka's Secret?
Want To Know Priyanka's Secret?

Disha gets a tattoo... Kajol's killer smile... Sobhita visits a temple...

Biden not stepping down from poll race: White House
Biden not stepping down from poll race: White House

Biden, 81, is increasingly receiving calls from Democratic Party leaders and editorial boards of mainstream American media to step down from the presidential race and let others from the party lead them in the November 5 elections. So...

Startups Likely To Step Up Hiring
Startups Likely To Step Up Hiring

'In the second half of 2024, about 60% of startup jobs will be taken by entry-level candidates with 0-3 years of experience.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances