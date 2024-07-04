17 wild animals drown in Assam's flooded Kaziranga





According to the official, 32 wild animals are currently under treatment and 25 others were released. The flood situation in Assam's Kaziranga National Park is still grim, as 173 forest camps in the park are still reeling under the flood situation.





Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, said, "The park authorities and forest department have rescued 55 Hog Deer, two otters (infants), two Sambar, two Scops Owls, one rhino calf, one Indian Hare, one Jungle cat, etc."





Meanwhile, floods in Assam have so far claimed 46 lives. Eight people died on Wednesday in the state after drowning in flood waters. The overall flood situation in the state is still critical as over 16.25 lakh people of 29 districts have been affected by the second wave of flood.

Seventeen wild animals, including a rhino calf and hog deer, drowned in Kaziranga National Park, while 72 were rescued by the forest authorities, an official said.