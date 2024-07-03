T20 world champions India finally depart from Barbados





The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off around 4:50am local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 am (IST).





"Coming home," posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy in the aircraft before it took off. The Indian squad, its support staff, the players' families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent.





The flight has been arranged by the BCCI. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport here on Wednesday after being stranded here for three days due to a category 4 hurricane.