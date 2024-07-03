RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
T20 world champions India finally depart from Barbados
July 03, 2024  14:43
image
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team finally departed for Delhi aboard a charter flight from the Grantley Adams International airport here on Wednesday after being stranded here for three days due to a category 4 hurricane. 

 The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- took off around 4:50am local time and will land in the Indian national capital on Thursday at around 6:20 am (IST). 

 "Coming home," posted India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram, posing with the trophy in the aircraft before it took off. The Indian squad, its support staff, the players' families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent. 

The flight has been arranged by the BCCI. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the title after pulling off a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final on Saturday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?
Is Rahul Dividing India To Rule?

Is it is necessary to play divisive politics to succeed in the next general elections? asks Dr Sudhir Bisht.

Employer arrested for Indian farm worker's death in Italy
Employer arrested for Indian farm worker's death in Italy

Italian police have arrested the owner of the agriculture company who dumped a 31-year-old Indian worker on the road without medical assistance after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery, causing his death, a tragic incident that...

7th bridge collapses in Bihar in 15 days
7th bridge collapses in Bihar in 15 days

Villagers suggested that heavy rainfall over the preceding days may have contributed to the collapse, with a surge in Gandaki river potentially weakening the bridge's structure.

No withdrawal: Neeraj Chopra says Paris Diamond League wasn't part of his competition calendar
No withdrawal: Neeraj Chopra says Paris Diamond League wasn't part of his competition calendar

Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday clarified that Sunday's Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

Rohit & Co Board Flight For Home
Rohit & Co Board Flight For Home

According to Sports Tak, the World Champions are now expected to arrive in New Delhi by 5 am on Thursday, July 4.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances