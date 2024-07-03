RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Proud that people defeated Oppn propaganda: PM
July 03, 2024  12:48
PM speaking in RS: "This opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to realise 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha. 

 "We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust.

"The next five years are to ensure saturation of basic facilities and for the fight against poverty. This country will emerge victorious against poverty in the next five years, and I am saying this based on the experience of the past 10 years. When India will become the third largest economy in the world, its impact will be on every sphere of life."

Opposition MPs raise slogans of 'LoP ko bolne do' as PM Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President's Addressl allege that the LoP was not allowed to speak.
