Portion of Gurugram-Sohna flyover caves in again in 8 months, school bus wheel stuck





However, a major incident was averted as another bus was used to pull it from behind, after which the school bus resumed its journey.





The pit, approximately 8-metre deep and two-feet wide, was formed on the road towards Sohna, in front of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya, an official said.





Upon receiving information, a team from the road construction company and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority arrived at the scene and set up barricades around the pothole.





About 30 per cent of the road lane has been closed to vehicular traffic, a senior GMDA officer said, adding that the repair work would commence soon.





Another official said the road caved in due to construction work for a sewer line.





The maintenance company will fix the damaged road, he added. -- PTI

The wheel of a bus carrying students got stuck in an 8-metre pit on Tuesday afternoon after a portion of the four-lane Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover caved in again within 8 months, officials said.