Police makes second arrest in Chopra flogging case
July 03, 2024  18:56
Police on Wednesday arrested another person for his alleged involvement in the public flogging of a couple in Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, an officer said.

A team of officers of Islampur police station arrested Amirul Islam alias Badhua from near the state's international border with Bangladesh on Wednesday morning, the officer said.

Islam, a resident of Chopra's Ghirnar village, was spotted in the video grab which showed the other arrested accused Tajmul Islam alias 'JCB' mercilessly caning a couple who were allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair.

"The rest of the accused will be identified and arrested. Amirul was seen beside the prime accused JCB in the video," the police officer said.

The police on Sunday registered a suo moto case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', who claimed to be a local TMC leader. He was arrested on Sunday.

The couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship because of which they were flogged on the order of a kangaroo court, according to police.  -- PTI
