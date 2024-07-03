PM to speak in Rajya Sabha at noon





The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying these actions 'shredded' parliamentary norms.





After the prime minister's speech, Defence Minister Singh moved the resolution.





"The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, I propose that the House condemns this action," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at around noon today. Yesterday, the PM spoke in the Lok Sabha.