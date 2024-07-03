RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM begins addressing Rajya Sabha
July 03, 2024  12:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
2.5L crowd, rush for mud: What led to Hathras satsang stampede
The stampede broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing.

India faces high debt, but sustainable for now: NCAER
At nearly 82 per cent of GDP, India's public debt is very high, but the country doesn't face debt sustainability issue on account of high growth rate and higher share of local currency debt, NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta has said....

Ishita Is A Rockstar
She is on an exciting fashion trip!

Kajal-Gautam Get Romantic
Tiger bares his fab body... Sunny is in a hurry... Malaika does yoga...

In Pictures - Team India lands in Harare for Zimbabwe T20Is
India will play a five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 6.

