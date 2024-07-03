PM attacks Cong: 'Unke mooh mein ghee shakkar'





"In the last two, two-and-a-half days, around 70 MPs participated in this discussion. I express gratitude to all of you MPs in enriching this discussion on the President's Address.





"In the history of independent India and Parliamentary journey, it has happened after many decades, that the public has given the mandate to a government for the third consecutive time.





"After 60 years, it has happened that the government has returned after being in power for 10 years. I realise this is not an ordinary thing. Some people deliberately tried to black out this decision given by the public.





"I would like to extend hearty gratitude to a few colleagues in Congress. Ever since the results came, I was taking note of a colleague -- who was not supported by his party but he held his party's flag all alone. For what he said, unke muh mein ghee shakkar. Why am I saying this? He repeatedly said, "1/3rd government".





"What can be a bigger truth than this? We have completed 10 years now and there is 20 more to go. So, we have completed 1/3rd, 2/3rd remains. So, 'unke muh mein ghee shakkar' for his prophecy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.