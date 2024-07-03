Oppn stages walkout; PM says, country is watching





The Opposition MPs say that the LoP was not allowed to speak and that he should be allowed for the same.





As they walk out, PM Modi says, "The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House."

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs protest, raise slogans and walk out as PM Modi speaks on Motion of Thanks to President's Address.