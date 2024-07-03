RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oppn stages walkout; PM says, country is watching
July 03, 2024  12:53
image
In Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs protest, raise slogans and walk out as PM Modi speaks on Motion of Thanks to President's Address. 

The Opposition MPs say that the LoP was not allowed to speak and that he should be allowed for the same. 

 As they walk out, PM Modi says, "The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have the courage to face truth, do not have courage to listen to the answers to questions that were raised in these discussions. They are insulting the Upper House, the glorious tradition of the Upper House."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Reckless' plea to debar Modi from Lok Sabha dismissed
'Reckless' plea to debar Modi from Lok Sabha dismissed

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said they were in agreement with the single judge who had earlier rejected the petition.

People rejected propaganda, voted for...: Modi
People rejected propaganda, voted for...: Modi

Modi said this is the first time in six decades that a government has returned to power after being in the office for 10 years.

'You're Always On Your Toes. Things May Change Anytime'
'You're Always On Your Toes. Things May Change Anytime'

'You have to be good in your project that's releasing today for you to be working on something tomorrow. That will always be the case.'

Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...
Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...

Asphyxia due to compression was the leading cause of death among the victims of the Hathras stampede who were brought to the district hospital in neighbouring Etah on Tuesday, a senior doctor said.

Air India Special Flight To Bring Team India Home
Air India Special Flight To Bring Team India Home

According to Sports Tak, the World Champions are now expected to arrive in New Delhi by 5 am on Thursday, July 4.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances