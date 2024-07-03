RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi mentions Manipur in RS, says violence ebbing
July 03, 2024  14:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said violence in Manipur is continuously declining and schools have reponed in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace. 

 Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state. Replying to a debate on the motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her address to a joint sitting of parliament, the prime minister said that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur. 

 Modi further said Manipur was facing flood situation as well, and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state. -- PTI
