RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi govt constitutes cabinet committees
July 03, 2024  18:36
image
The Modi government on Wednesday constituted various cabinet committees, including the country's highest decision making bodies on security, economic and political affairs. 

According to an official notification, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

Apart from PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs comprises defence minister, home minister, finance minister, external affairs minister, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy. 

Others in the committee are: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. 

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs comprises defence minister, home minister, finance minister, panchayati raj minister, Health Minister J P Nadda, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil. 

The special invitees in the committee are Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L Murugan.

You can read the full list here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

6 years after interfaith marriage, U'khand man moves SC for wife's return
6 years after interfaith marriage, U'khand man moves SC for wife's return

A bench headed by the then Chief Justice, Dipak Misra, had on May 17, 2018 allowed the woman to go back to her parents, who claimed the 'nikahnama' furnished by Danish was fake and that he had abducted their daughter.

Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for second time
Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for second time

'From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck.'

Modi invokes Emergency in Rajya Sabha speech, Opposition walks out
Modi invokes Emergency in Rajya Sabha speech, Opposition walks out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday took the Congress to the cleaners over making the 2024 general elections about the protection of the Constitution, saying Indians voted on the plank only once when they threw out the Indira Gandhi...

Meet with PM, mega parade: Team India's schedule on July 4
Meet with PM, mega parade: Team India's schedule on July 4

The Prime Minister has organised a reception for the team at his residence at 11 am.

Odisha law prof murders father in front of mother over financial dispute
Odisha law prof murders father in front of mother over financial dispute

Preliminary investigations suggest that financial disputes may have triggered the fatal confrontation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances