Mercedes crash: Nagpur court frees woman driver





Notably, Maloo surrendered before police on Monday, more than four months after the crash, and was subsequently placed under arrest.





After police sought custody of Maloo on Tuesday, the court of the 7th judicial magistrate first class A V Khedkar-Garad declared her arrest unlawful and ordered her immediate release. -- PTI





The court also instructed that a copy of the order be sent to the police commissioner for appropriate action against the investigating officer responsible for the unlawful arrest.





The incident occurred on February 25 on Nagpur's Ram Jhula bridge when Maloo drove her Mercedes car recklessly allegedly under the influence of alcohol and crashed into two men on a scooter.





Both riders, Mohd Hussain Gulam Mustafa and Mohd Ateef Mohd Zia sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Maloo was granted bail by another court on February 27.





On March 7, police informed the court about adding section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

