Maratha quota: HC issues notice to Maharashtra Backward Class Commission





A full bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justices G S Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla impleaded the commission and issued a notice, a day after noting that the MSBCC was a necessary party to the pleas as some of them had also challenged the commission's report recommending reservation.





The bench last week started hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024, under which a 10 percent quota was granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.





Some of the petitions also challenged the setting up of the MSBCC headed by Justice Sunil Shukre (retired), its methodology, and the report recommending reservation for Marathas.





One of the petitioners, Bhausaheb Pawar, on Monday, filed an application seeking the commission to be made a party respondent in the plea. -- PTI

