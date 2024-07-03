RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LK Advani admitted to hospital again, is stable
July 03, 2024  22:38
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani/File image
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri at 9 pm. 

He is under observation and stable, said Apollo Hospital. 

More details soon. ANI
