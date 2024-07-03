LK Advani admitted to hospital again, is stable

LK Advani admitted to hospital again, is stableJuly 03, 2024 22:38
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani/File image
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri at 9 pm.
He is under observation and stable, said Apollo Hospital.
More details soon. ANI
TOP STORIES
Govt forms cabinet committees on security, economic affairs; includes allies
The members of the cabinet committees included Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its National Democratic Alliance partners like Janata Dal-United, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal-Secular, Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti...