In RS, Modi raises Bengal flogging incident
July 03, 2024  13:31
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called out the opposition parties for remaining silent on the public flogging of a woman in north Bengal, saying selective politics is a matter of concern.

 Replying to a debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said a viral video recently showed a woman being publicly beaten up, but the opposition parties have remained silent. Their selective outrage is a worrying phenomenon, he said. He also raised the the Sandeshkhali incident. PTI
