Huge posse of cops deployed at Hathras ashram
July 03, 2024  14:26
Families mourn the victims of the stampede
A large number of police personnel has been deployed outside the ashram of a religious preacher a day after a stampede at his 'satsang' in Hathras district kileld 121 people and injured 31, officials said Wednesday.

However, the officials remained tight-lipped when asked if Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, was inside the ashram. But, some police sources said he indeed was inside. 

 Police personnel pooled from many police stations have been deployed outside the ashram at Bicchwan in Mainpuri and no one, including the media, is allowed in. 

 According to the latest list released by the Relief Commissioner's Office in Lucknow, 121 persons have died and 31 are injured in the incident in Hathras. Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said security has been tightened after the stampede incident. When asked if Baba is inside, he did not give a reply. 

 The stampede took place on Tuesday as the 'satsang' ended. Some accounts said people slipped in the slush as they ran after the preacher's car, triggering the stampede. 

 Tens of thousands of devotees had gathered in the Hathras district's Phulrai village for the satsang', conducted by Baba. PTI
