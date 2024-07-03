RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM
July 03, 2024  16:05
image
JMM executive president Hemant Soren is set to return as chief minister of Jharkhand for the third time following consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state, sources said on Wednesday. 

 Leaders and MLAs of the alliance during a meeting at Chief Minister Champai Soren's residence here unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as JMM legislature party leader, they said. 

 "A decision was taken in the meeting to replace Champai Soren with Hemant Soren," a party source told PTI. If sworn in, he will be the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. 

 Congress's Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and its state president Rajesh Thakur also attended the meeting, besides Hemant Soren's brother Basant and wife Kalpana. 

 Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, as the high court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the CM before his arrest on January 31. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president Hemant Soren is set to return as chief minister of Jharkhand for the third time following consensus among legislators of the party-led alliance in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

Key factors why India's services sector growth rose in June
Key factors why India's services sector growth rose in June

India's services sector growth quickened in June from May's five-month low, amid a stronger rise in new orders and an unprecedented expansion in international sales, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India...

Union Budget 2024-25: MSMEs bat for Rs 5,000 crore export booster
Union Budget 2024-25: MSMEs bat for Rs 5,000 crore export booster

India SME Forum, an organisation for small and medium businesses, has called for creating a dedicated fund of Rs 5000 crore for the export capacity development, promotion, and marketing of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in its...

Police can detain person who resists...: New law
Police can detain person who resists...: New law

The BNSS, which replaced the British-era Code of Criminal Procedure, has introduced "a new insertion" as Clause 172 in 'Preventive Action of the Police'.

Satwik-Chirag don't fear any opponent at Paris Olympics
Satwik-Chirag don't fear any opponent at Paris Olympics

Satwik-Chirag eyeing "great things" at Paris Olympics after cracking service variation challenge

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances