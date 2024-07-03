Hathras stampede: Yogi takes stock





As many as 27 bodies were brought to the mortuary of the district hospital after the stampede at Hathras' Phulrai village on Tuesday.





The overall toll stood at 121 and bodies were taken to various hospitals in nearby areas including Etah and Aligarh.





"Of the 27 bodies brought here, the post-mortem of 19 was concluded while the mortuary staff prepared for the 20th autopsy around midnight," Etah's Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ram Mohan Tiwari told PTI. Six bodies remained to be identified, he said.





"Asphyxia due to compression was found to be the cause of death in almost all the cases," Tiwari said, adding a majority of the victims were women in the 40-50 age group.





Asked about the situation at the hospital, the senior doctor said they see four to five post mortems on an average daily in the district. The count of Tuesday's bodies was "much more" than the average, prompting hospital staff and officials to work beyond routine hours, he added.

Hathras Stampede accident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of the situation at the Hathras police station.