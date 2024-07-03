Coimbatore's first woman mayor among 2 DMK mayors in TN resign

Coimbatore's first woman mayor among 2 DMK mayors in TN resignJuly 03, 2024 20:53
Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana (second from left)/Courtesy Facebook
Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana on Wednesday resigned from her post citing personal reasons, an official in Coimbatore said.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Kalpana was the first woman mayor of the city.
Corporation commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran told reporters that Kalpana quit citing "personal reasons."
Asked by reporters if she had cited any health issues for her decision, he said, "she has mentioned that it is due to health and family situation."
Kalpana was elected mayor after the local body polls in February 2022 after the DMK and its allies emerged victorious.
Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Mayor DMK's P M Saravanan also resigned from the post, an official said.
The resignation has been accepted, the official said, without divulging details.
