RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI arrests NEET-UG co-conspirator from J'khand
July 03, 2024  21:39
File image/Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters
File image/Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters
The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday. 

The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Singh, they said. 

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar police, the officials said. 

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while remaining from Gujarat and Rajasthan pertains to impersonation of candidates and cheating. 

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination. 

NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. 

This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. 

More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Soren out, Soren in, in Jharkhand; Champai steps down, Hemant stakes claim
Soren out, Soren in, in Jharkhand; Champai steps down, Hemant stakes claim

Hemant Soren staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon. If sworn in, Hemant Soren will be the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.

EC notice to Engineer Rashid on poll expenditure ahead of oath taking as LS MP
EC notice to Engineer Rashid on poll expenditure ahead of oath taking as LS MP

The notice requested Rashid or a representative of his to appear before the district expenditure monitoring committee within two days to address the discrepancy and ensure timely submission of the expenditure report to the Election...

Wimbledon: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni
Wimbledon: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni

The U.S. Open champion slipped and fell twice on the slick court and muttered to herself during the one hour six minute match against an opponent ranked 140 places below her.

Govt forms cabinet committees on security, economic affairs; includes allies
Govt forms cabinet committees on security, economic affairs; includes allies

The members of the cabinet committees included Union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party and its National Democratic Alliance partners like Janata Dal-United, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal-Secular, Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti...

Meet with PM, mega parade: Team India's schedule on July 4
Meet with PM, mega parade: Team India's schedule on July 4

The Prime Minister has organised a reception for the team at his residence at 11 am.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances