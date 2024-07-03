CBI arrests NEET-UG co-conspirator from J'khand

CBI arrests NEET-UG co-conspirator from J'khandJuly 03, 2024 21:39
File image/Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters
The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.
The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Singh, they said.
The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar police, the officials said.
The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while remaining from Gujarat and Rajasthan pertains to impersonation of candidates and cheating.
The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.
NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.
This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad.
More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test. -- PTI
