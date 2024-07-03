Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for 2nd time





"In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation," the 83-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement by The Telegraph.





"From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.





"So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.





The former England opener, who has scored 8114 runs in 108 Tests, was first diagnosed with the disease for the first time in 2002 at the age of 62.





Given just three months to live, Boycott with the support of his wife and daughter fought his way back after going through 35 chemotherapy sessions.





Boycott, who has 151 first-class centuries, retired in 1982 and went on to enjoy a successful media career as a commentator for BBC. He eventually stepped down from the role in 2020.

