BJP slams 'anarchic' Oppn behaviour in Parl





The opposition parties' INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha after the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Modi's reply on the motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.





"The opposition is demoralized, aimless and anarchic due to its defeat (in the Lok Sabha polls) for the third time in a row. It is disrespecting our constitutional values and is busy in conspiracy to hide its defeat," BJP chief and Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda charged in a post on X.





"These negative efforts by them cannot hinder the NDA government's journey towards achieving its goal of building a 'developed India'," he added.





Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi paved the way for building a developed India in the Rajya Sabha in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. This will become a roadmap for the progress of people and rapid development of the country, he added. Nadda said the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership have been marked by revolutionary decisions, historic progress and upliftment" of people.





"This journey of development will acquire new dimensions in 'Modi government-3.0'," the BJP chief said. "We will take the global prestige of the nation to new heights," he added. Slamming the Opposition members, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that they staged a walkout during the prime minister's speech as they did not have the strength to hear the truth.





"It's sad. They had boycotted the prime minister's speech in the last session. They created uproar (in the Lok Sabha) in the current session as well and boycotted (PM's speech) in the Rajya Sabha. This shows that perhaps, as the prime minister also said, they do not have the strength to hear the truth," he told PTI, when asked for comment.





On the Opposition's charge that Kharge was not allowed to intervene during the prime minister's speech, Trivedi said the Leader of the Opposition spoke in the Rajya Sabha for about 90 minutes and the treasury benches listened to him peacefully. "They started making noise when the prime minister was speaking. This clearly means that they did not intend to hear the truth. Their objective was not to hear the reply to their questions but only create uproar," the BJP MP charged. PTI

The BJP on Wednesday flayed the opposition members for staging a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha and said their intention was to only create ruckus in the House as they did not have the strength to hear the truth.