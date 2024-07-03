BJP don't know basic principles of Hinduism: Rahul





Workers of the BJP and the Congress hurled stones at each other outside Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday during a protest against the remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.





In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. The BJP people who spread violence and hatred do not understand the basic principles of Hinduism."





"The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson. I am saying it again -- INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!" the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Several workers and leaders from both sides were detained from the spot in the Paldi area after the violent clash and stone pelting, a city police control room official said. While the BJP accused Congress workers of attacking a "peaceful protest," opposition leaders blamed BJP cadres for initiating the violence.





Both parties claimed their workers were injured in the incident and they will lodge complaints with police. Local TV channel visuals showed party workers from both sides thrashing each other outside Congress' Gujarat headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.





Some individuals were seen throwing stones at each other, even as police attempted to intervene. "BJP workers attacked Congress office out of frustration a day after Rahul Gandhi said all religions preach non-violence and there is no place for violence. They staged a protest without any permission from police and attacked us, which is a testimony to the collapse of law and order in Gujarat," Gujarat Congress working president Himmatsinh Patel alleged. PTI

