Assam flood situation worsens; 8 dead, over 16 lakh hit
July 03, 2024  22:47
File image
File image
The flood situation in Assam continued to deteriorate with eight more people losing their lives and more than 16.25 lakh people reeling under the deluge across 27 districts on Wednesday, an official bulletin said. 

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, two persons died at Tezpur revenue circle of Sonitpur district, while one each drowned at Mayong of Morigaon, Naharkatia of Dibrugarh, Pub Mangaladi of Darrang, Dergaon of Golaghat, Halem of Biswanath and Margherita of Tinsukia. 

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm has increased to 56. 

Besides, three more persons feared to be washed away by flood waters in Sonitpur, Sivasagar and Golaghat districts. 

The report said more than 16,25,000 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts. -- PTI
