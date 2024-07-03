RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army rebuts Rahul claim on Agniveer Ajay Kumar
July 03, 2024  23:06
File image/ANI Photo
The Army denied Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's claim on martyred Agniveer Ajay Kumar. 

The Army's post on X said, "Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar." 

It further said that the last rites of the martyred Agniveer were carried out with full Military Honours. 

"Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs. Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on final account settlement shortly post due Police verification.  The total amount will be Rs 1.65 crore approximately." 

It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers, said the Army.
