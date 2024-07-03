Annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on July 7; 18K cops on duty





Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the preparedness of the police department for the mega religious event at a meeting, an official release said.





Minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi and director general of police Vikas Sahay were among those who attended the review meeting.





During the meet, Ahmedabad commissioner of police GS Malik made an elaborate presentation on various security aspects of the Rath Yatra, said the release.





Malik informed the CM that as many as 18,784 security personnel, including inspector general of police-rank officers, will be deployed on the 16km route in Ahmedabad for the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.





Of these, 4,500 personnel will walk with the procession on the entire route while 1,931 personnel will be deployed for traffic management, said the release. -- PTI

