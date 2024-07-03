Amarnath pilgrims jump off moving bus after brakes fail

The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragedy on National Highway 44 after a vehicle moving from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur, Punjab lost control due to brake failure.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Jammu, "The jawans of the Indian Army along with JK Police attempted to slow down and finally stop the bus from plunging down into a gorge by placing stones beneath the tyres of the vehicle."

Meanwhile, the 40 passengers travelling in the bus panicked and started to jump out of the vehicle and injured themselves in the process.

The ten injured include six men, three women and a child.

The Army Quick Reaction Teams along with Ambulance reacted instantly and provided medical assistance and first aid to all the injured persons at their local medical facility at Nachalana.