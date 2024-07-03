RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AI's Copenhagen-Delhi flight on Jun 30 cancelled due to snag
July 03, 2024  00:55
File image
Air India on Tuesday said its flight from Copenhagen to the national capital on June 30 was cancelled due to technical and operational reasons, and that the revised schedule will be announced shortly. 

The statement from the airline came amid complaints that many passengers have been stranded at Copenhagen due to the flight cancellation. 

 "AI158 operating from Copenhagen to Delhi on June 30 was held up because of technical and operational reasons. Our colleagues on the ground in Copenhagen have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience caused to guests because of this unexpected disruption," it said. 

The airline said passengers have been accommodated in hotels and were offered options of cancellation with full refund and complimentary rescheduling. 

"We will announce the revised schedule shortly," it added. -- PTI
