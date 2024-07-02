RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


You haven't got 99/100: Modi's swipe at Rahul
July 02, 2024  17:42
Taking a swipe at the Congress party and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I remember an incident, there was a boy who scored 99 marks and he used to show it to everyone. When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then a teacher came and said why are you distributing sweets? He did not score 99 out of 100 but 99 out of 543. Now who will explain to that child that you have created a world record in failure."

He further said: "An attempt has been made to spread anarchy by questioning the democratic process of India. The politics that was spread regarding CAA, the game of misleading the people of the country, all efforts were made to emphasise that their political motives are fulfilled. Efforts have been made to push the country into riots. A new drama has been started these days to gain sympathy. A new game is being played. The Congress party is openly creating new narratives and spreading new plans every day to put one caste against another...It was clearly announced from various platforms that if the result they want is not achieved, the country will be set on fire on 4th June. People will gather, anarchy will be spread and these appeals were made in large numbers. Spreading anarchy is their aim."
