Woman tries to slash her wrist near Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan
July 02, 2024  23:26
Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan/File image
A 59-year-old woman, locked in a dispute with her housing society, tried to slash her wrist outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, where the state legislature session is underway, on Tuesday, the police said. 

The woman, identified as Tara Sable, sustained a superficial injury to her wrist, he said. 

The incident occurred at around 5.45 pm at Usha Mehta Chowk in front of Vidhan Bhavan, he said, adding that police personnel present at the spot immediately intervened and rushed Sable to a hospital. 

She was discharged after administering first aid and subsequently taken to the police station for counselling, the official said. 

According to the official, Sable was engaged in some dispute with her housing society in Thane and had tried to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde but failed to get an appointment. 

"She came near Vidhan Bhavan this evening and tried to slash her wrist with a blade," the official said. -- PTI
