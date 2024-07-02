Woman ragpicker killed in tree fall, 2nd death in 2 days in Mumbai

Woman ragpicker killed in tree fall, 2nd death in 2 days in MumbaiJuly 02, 2024 22:16
Representational image
A 57-year-old woman ragpicker died after a tree fell on her in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, civic officials said, in second such incident in two days.
As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department, the woman got trapped after a tree suddenly came crashing down on her at Sayani Road opposite Parel ST bus stand in the island city at around 10 am.
Local residents rescued the woman, Varsha Kantilal Mestri, and rushed her to nearby civic-run KEM Hospital, where she was declared dead, an official said.
Mestri depended on rag-picking to earn a living, he said.
On Monday, a 45-year-old man, Amit Jagtap, died when a roadside tree fell on him in Worli, central Mumbai.
TOP STORIES
'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi mounts stinging retort on Rahul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after seeing its work of 10 years and accused the Congress of trying to build a...