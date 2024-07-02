Woman ragpicker killed in tree fall, 2nd death in 2 days in Mumbai





As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department, the woman got trapped after a tree suddenly came crashing down on her at Sayani Road opposite Parel ST bus stand in the island city at around 10 am.





Local residents rescued the woman, Varsha Kantilal Mestri, and rushed her to nearby civic-run KEM Hospital, where she was declared dead, an official said.





Mestri depended on rag-picking to earn a living, he said.





On Monday, a 45-year-old man, Amit Jagtap, died when a roadside tree fell on him in Worli, central Mumbai.

