RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman ragpicker killed in tree fall, 2nd death in 2 days in Mumbai
July 02, 2024  22:16
Representational image
Representational image
A 57-year-old woman ragpicker died after a tree fell on her in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, civic officials said, in second such incident in two days. 

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department, the woman got trapped after a tree suddenly came crashing down on her at Sayani Road opposite Parel ST bus stand in the island city at around 10 am. 

Local residents rescued the woman, Varsha Kantilal Mestri, and rushed her to nearby civic-run KEM Hospital, where she was declared dead, an official said. 

Mestri depended on rag-picking to earn a living, he said. 

On Monday, a 45-year-old man, Amit Jagtap, died when a roadside tree fell on him in Worli, central Mumbai.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi mounts stinging retort on Rahul
'Balak buddhi, 99 out of 543': Modi mounts stinging retort on Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after seeing its work of 10 years and accused the Congress of trying to build a...

Women, children among 116 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Women, children among 116 killed in stampede at UP satsang

The stampede took place as people headed home after a satsang in the district's Phulrai village, conducted by a preacher known as Bhole Baba. Twenty-seven bodies were brought to a hospital in neighbouring Etah district. Senior...

Stampede victims' bodies scattered at Hathras hospital; O2 shortage emerges
Stampede victims' bodies scattered at Hathras hospital; O2 shortage emerges

Locals blamed the administration's negligence for the tragedy.

New base years for macros likely to kick in from Jan-Feb 2026
New base years for macros likely to kick in from Jan-Feb 2026

Updated new base years for national accounts and other macro-indicators are expected to come into effect from January-February 2026, coinciding with the first and second advance estimates of national income for FY26, senior official...

LS passes resolution condemns Opposition's disruptions during PM speech
LS passes resolution condemns Opposition's disruptions during PM speech

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, with Union minister Rajnath Singh saying these actions 'shredded' parliamentary norms.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances