RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Truth is truth, expunge as much as you want: Rahul
July 02, 2024  11:13
Rahul in Parliament yesterday
Rahul in Parliament yesterday
On portions of his speech expunged, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "In Modiji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth." 


 Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. 

 Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him. "It is not just one religion that talks about courage. In fact, all our religions talk about courage," Gandhi said in his debut speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha that was watched by his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the visitors' gallery. 

 The Congress leader was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Gandhi quoted Prophet Muhammad to highlight that the Quran talks about fearlessness.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'
Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg, US firm terms it 'nonsense'

US short seller Hindenburg Research, which had rocked the Adani Group with allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, on Tuesday said it has received a show cause notice from Indian capital market regulator Sebi over...

Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon
Sumit Nagal beaten in first round at Wimbledon

Up against higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 53) of Serbia in the first round, the world No. 72, who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, lost 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

BJP ally Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Cong's Revanth Reddy
BJP ally Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Cong's Revanth Reddy

Naidu proposed to meet at Reddy's place to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

In Pictures - Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!
In Pictures - Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!

The new-look Indian team to be captained by Shubman Gill departed for their upcoming tour for Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?
Acche Din Coming Back To Parliament?

It was almost as if we were back to 'acchey din', when Parliament was a forum where two sides fought ferociously as equals. For that we need to thank Rahul Gandhi, notes Jyoti Punwani.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances