Toxic rant from entitled dynast: BJP leader on Rahul





He also accused the LoP of distorting facts and misleading the Lower House.





"Rahul Gandhi's first speech as LoP yesterday was a toxic rant. He maliciously distorted facts and twisted truth in his speech yesterday and misled the august House of the people and the nation," Kesavan told ANI.





In his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, Rahul Gandhi targeting the BJP, said, "those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hate and violence round the clock."





The BJP members, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh stood up to express their protest and rebut the Congress MP's remarks.





Kesavan said that Rahul Gandhi's "cantankerous" speech showed that the latter lacked maturity.





"His cantankerous speech yesterday clearly showed that this man lacks the maturity, sincerity and grace to even be an MP, let alone be the LoP. I want to reiterate by saying this: everybody thought Rahul Gandhi, being an entitled dynast, would show some responsibility as LoP. But no sane-thinking person as an LoP would behave like this in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi, it is time you apologise to crores of followers of Hindu faith and other religions & also to our Agniveer and our armed forces for the blatant mistruths you have tried to peddle in Parliament," Kesavan said.





Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting the restoration of remarks expunged from his speech against the central government led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).





He stated that he sought to "convey the ground reality in the House."





"I am writing this in the context of remarks and portions expunged from my speech during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on July 1, 2024. While the Chair derives powers to expunge certain remarks from the proceedings of the House, the stipulation is only for those kinds of words, the nature of which has been specified in Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha," the Congress leader said in his letter.

