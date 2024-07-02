RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels in early trade
July 02, 2024  10:00
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh lifetime high levels in early trade on Tuesday, amid a rally in global markets and buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 379.68 points to hit a record peak of 79,855.87 in early trade. 

The Nifty climbed 94.4 points to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35. Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were the biggest gainers. Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. 

The benchmark indices opened on a bullish note and hit all-time high levels, but soon profit booking emerged, the indices pared early gains and were trading in the negative territory. 

 The BSE Sensex was trading down 77.93 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 79,398.26 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 25.65 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,116.30 points.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Skills Required In A Graduate Are Undergoing Changes'
'Skills Required In A Graduate Are Undergoing Changes'

'Today's engineering graduates have to learn the skills to solve problems which is actually a higher order skill.'

In Pictures - Tears, triumph for Ronaldo at Euro 2024
In Pictures - Tears, triumph for Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Despite being a model of longevity for more than two decades in an outstanding career, breaking numerous records and playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo was a shadow of his old self over the last two...

'I'm Confused. Filing ITR For First Time'
'I'm Confused. Filing ITR For First Time'

rediffGURU Samkit Maniar answers readers' personal income tax queries.

NEET Case Kingpin's Political Ambitions
NEET Case Kingpin's Political Ambitions

Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev 'Mukhiya', an alleged kingpin behind the NEET paper leak, was not only minting money but wanted to become an MP or MLA.

Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?
Like Ananya's Bling Avatar?

From wearing sparkling outfits to donning coats and painting the town red, our favourite celebrities went all out to serve us some AMAZING looks in the month of June.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances