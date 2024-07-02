RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul's Agniveer taunt: Family says it got Rs 1cr
July 02, 2024  10:32
An Agniveer celebrates with his mother
The family of an Agniveer from Maharashtra who died in the line of duty last year has said they have received an assistance of Rs 1.08 crore from the government. 

 The family's statement came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said an Agniveer who lays down his life in the line of duty gets a compensation of Rs 1 crore. 

 Singh was speaking after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while referring to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, claimed the government regards Agniveers as "use-and-throw labourers" and does not even give them the status of a "shaheed (martyr)". 

 Agniveer Akshay Gawate, native of Pimpalgaon Sarai in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, died in the line of duty in Siachen on October 21, 2023. Speaking to reporters here on Monday evening, his father Lakshman Gawate said that after Akshay Gawate's death, the family got "Rs 48 lakh as his insurance cover, Rs 50 lakh from the central government and Rs 10 lakh from the state government." 

 He also demanded a government job for Akshay's sister. He was reply to a question by reporters on the compensation received after his son's death.

 The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years later that year. PTI
