RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul is always proud to insult Hindus: CM Dhami
July 02, 2024  14:18
image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of insulting the Hindu community.

Dhami was reacting to Gandhi's remarks in the Lower House, where Gandhi, targeting the BJP, claimed that "those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hate and violence round the clock."

"The more Rahul Gandhi's statement in Parliament is condemned, the less it is. The manner in which he called the entire Hindu community 'violent' is highly condemnable," Dhami told reporters.

"He has always been proud of insulting the Hindu community. As the Leader of the Opposition, which is a dignified position, he should be serious. May God give him wisdom," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?

Brush up your facts on the Indian monsoon.

Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak
Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak

A 'gutted' David Miller said the T20 World Cup final loss to India was a tough blow for South Africa.

Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket

Sai Sudharsan and Prithvi Shaw failed to get big scores in their English county games for Surrey and Northamptonshire respectively.

Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul asks Speaker to restore LS speech
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul asks Speaker to restore LS speech

Gandhi's remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches and a rare intervention from the prime minister, who slammed the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?
When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?

'Expunging remarks is within the powers of the Speaker.' 'Nobody can question or challenge the Speaker's decision.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances