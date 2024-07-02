Rahul is always proud to insult Hindus: CM Dhami





Dhami was reacting to Gandhi's remarks in the Lower House, where Gandhi, targeting the BJP, claimed that "those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hate and violence round the clock."





"The more Rahul Gandhi's statement in Parliament is condemned, the less it is. The manner in which he called the entire Hindu community 'violent' is highly condemnable," Dhami told reporters.





"He has always been proud of insulting the Hindu community. As the Leader of the Opposition, which is a dignified position, he should be serious. May God give him wisdom," he added.





Rahul Gandhi, in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches. -- PTI

