Rahul didn't insult Hindutva: Uddhav backs LOP
July 02, 2024  21:53
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/ANI Photo
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday defended Rahul Gandhi, whose speech in the Lok Sabha targeting the BJP has kicked up a row, stating that the Congress leader did not insult Hindutva. 

Thackeray said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha did not utter a single word against Hindutva during his speech in Parliament. 

"I have heard Rahul Gandhi's speech. None of us will insult Hindutva and we will not tolerate that. This includes Rahul ji. Rahul ji said BJP is not Hindutva. I have stated very clearly that I have abandoned BJP, not Hindutva," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai. 

"He (Gandhi) was trying to show a photo of Lord Shiva, but even that was banned. Is this Hindutva? I don't think Rahul ji insulted Hindutva. Our Hindutva is pious," he added. 

In his first speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi on Monday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines. 

Certain remarks he made during a discussion were later expunged. -- PTI
