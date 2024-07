Pune teen's father arrested in cheating case

Vishal Agarwal, father of the 17-year-old involved in the Porsche crash incident in Kalyani Nagar in Pune, has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad police in the district in a case of cheating related to one of his real estate projects.





Police took his custody from the jail where he was lodged in judicial custody, and produced him before a court which remanded him in fresh police custody for two days, said an official.





Vishal Adsul, chairman of Nancy Brahma Residency, a project constructed by Agarwal's firm in Bavdhan area near Pune, had filed a complaint against him and four others earlier this year.





A case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and provisions of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act.





The construction firm allegedly did not provide enough open space to the project and gave only one open space to three buildings by altering the plans, and also did not take the housing society's permission while constructing two 11-storied building on its land, a police official said.





Earlier in the day, a court in Pune granted bail to Vishal Agarwal and his father Surendra Agarwal in a case where they are accused of kidnapping and wrongfully confining their family driver after the fatal accident of May 19.





The two are accused of trying to put pressure on the driver to take responsibility for the accident in which two persons were killed, and thus shield Vishal Agarwal's son who was allegedly driving the Porsche when it hit the victims' motorbike. -- PTI