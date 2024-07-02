RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pune bar drug video case: Police custody of 10 accused extended till Jul 3
July 02, 2024  01:26
A court in Pune on Monday extended till July 3 the police custody of 10 persons arrested in connection with the Pune bar drug video case. 

Santosh Kamthe, Vitthal Kamthe, Yogendra Girase, Ravi Maheshwari, Akshay Kamthe, Dinesh Mankar, Rohan Gaikwad, Manas Mallick, who are associated with Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3), and Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra, who were allegedly seen in the viral video, were produced in a court where police sought extension of custody. 

The prosecution, while seeking custody, told the court they want to probe the links of the accused with the alleged drug peddlers in the case and, therefore, need their further police custody. 

One of the arrested persons, Abhishek Sonawane, had supplied drugs to Thombre and Mishra and police wanted to reach the main drug peddler, the prosecution told court. 

The police said they arrested Abhishek Sonawane, Omkar Sakat and one Nigerian national for supplying drugs to Mishra and Thombre. 

Later, Aryan Patil and Akshay Swami were held for allegedly supplying drugs to Abhishek Sonawane, the police said. -- PTI
